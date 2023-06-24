Local

Boston

Boston Pizza Festival brings ‘pizza, pizza and more pizza' to City Hall

The festival is taking place this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Boston City Hall, offering pizza lovers dozens of vendors to choose from

By Sophia Pargas

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a drizzling Saturday afternoon, a line of hundreds wrapped around Boston City Hall, all eagerly awaiting one thing: pizza.

This weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pizza lovers can enjoy free admission to the Boston Pizza Festival, the largest of its kind in the United States.

"This event started in Naples, Italy, where they have the largest pizza festival in the world," said director Giancarlo Natale. "We studied that one and brought the concept to the United States. This is our fourth year, and we're bigger and better than ever."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

For the first time since the pandemic, over 30 vendors served up drinks, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian ice, cannolis, and of course, pizza. 

Rafaella Russo of Amalfi Coast, Italy, a chef at Quattro and vendor at the festival, explains the event is a time to celebrate his heritage and love of pizza.

"All my family [are] pizza makers, my grandfather, my father, my uncle," he said. "I'm here in the United States for a dream, for my pizza shop here in Boston."

Local

Vermont 2 mins ago

Vt. woman says unknown man broke into her home, sexually assaulted her

Boston 59 mins ago

Officials warning commuters as Sumner Tunnel shutdown draws closer

The event, as Natale explains, is not just about the food—it is an experience worth enjoying.

"We have tons of activities, tons of giveaways, music, cold beverages, slush, everything," he said. "We have something for everybody."

This sentiment is felt by Alyson Freedman, a Boston local and visitor to the festival.

"Coming to like fun community events where there are lots of people and there's music and there's food—it's just a good experience," she said. "It's a nice way to spend the day."

Visitors can avoid an extra wait by purchasing tickets ahead of time at bostonpizzafestival.com 

This article tagged under:

Bostonfood & drinkpizza
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us