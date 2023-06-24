Boston Pizza Festival brings ‘pizza, pizza and more pizza' to City Hall

On a drizzling Saturday afternoon, a line of hundreds wrapped around Boston City Hall, all eagerly awaiting one thing: pizza.

This weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pizza lovers can enjoy free admission to the Boston Pizza Festival, the largest of its kind in the United States.

"This event started in Naples, Italy, where they have the largest pizza festival in the world," said director Giancarlo Natale. "We studied that one and brought the concept to the United States. This is our fourth year, and we're bigger and better than ever."

For the first time since the pandemic, over 30 vendors served up drinks, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian ice, cannolis, and of course, pizza.

Rafaella Russo of Amalfi Coast, Italy, a chef at Quattro and vendor at the festival, explains the event is a time to celebrate his heritage and love of pizza.

"All my family [are] pizza makers, my grandfather, my father, my uncle," he said. "I'm here in the United States for a dream, for my pizza shop here in Boston."

The event, as Natale explains, is not just about the food—it is an experience worth enjoying.

"We have tons of activities, tons of giveaways, music, cold beverages, slush, everything," he said. "We have something for everybody."

This sentiment is felt by Alyson Freedman, a Boston local and visitor to the festival.

"Coming to like fun community events where there are lots of people and there's music and there's food—it's just a good experience," she said. "It's a nice way to spend the day."

Visitors can avoid an extra wait by purchasing tickets ahead of time at bostonpizzafestival.com