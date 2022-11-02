Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman

Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania.
The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street.
Clayton was being sought on a warrant out of Pennsylvania's Montgomery County Courthouse on charges of negligent vehicular manslaughter, police said.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Boston Police.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was eight months pregnant, and her unborn child did not survive. The Boston Police Department did not give her name in a press release announcing Clayton's arrest.
Police said Clayton would be arraigned Thursday in Roxbury District Court as a fugitive from justice before facing extradition to Pennsylvania.
It was not immediately clear if Clayton had an attorney.