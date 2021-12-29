Boston Police Ask for Help Finding Dorchester Man Missing 9 Days

A man has been missing for over a week from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Wednesday, asking for the public's help to find him.

Juan Torres, 48, was last seen about 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Albion and Dudley streets, Boston police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

He's about 5-foot-7 and 230 lbs. and was last seen in a black jacket, black-and-white Michael Kors sweater, jeans and tan boots. He has been depressed, police said.

Anyone who's seen Torres is asked to call police at 617-343-4275 or 911. Anonymous tips can be sent by phone at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "Tip" to 27463 (CRIME).