The Boston Police Department says it has safely located a 13-year-old girl who had last been seen leaving her middle school Friday afternoon.

Boston police provided the update on Nyla Freeman, of Roxbury, a little over an hour after asking the public for help locating the teen.

Nyla had last been seen around 3:45 p.m. Friday when she was leaving the Irving Middle School, located at 105 Cummins Highway. Police did not say where they found her.