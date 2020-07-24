Boston Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Missing Man

The Boston Police Department has issued a missing person’s alert for a mentally disabled man from Brighton, Massachusetts.

Andrew Von Hendy, 60, was last seen leaving his group home around 5 p.m. Friday, in the area of 1867 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton, police say.

Von Hendy is described as 5'6" tall, approximately 156 pounds, with medium length black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes, police say.

Boston police are asking for the public's help in their efforts to find Von Hendy. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4256.