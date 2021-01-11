Boston Police Commissioner Reportedly Eyeing Mayoral Run

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is strongly considering running for mayor of the city, The Boston Globe reports.

Boston's mayoral race is an open field following Marty Walsh's nomination for labor secretary under the incoming Biden Administration.

Gross made history in 2018 when he became Boston's first Black police commissioner.

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already thrown their names into the race. Senator Elizabeth Warren has previously expressed her support for Wu.

According to The Boston Globe, Gross's decision to run would factor into whether others, including City Council Michael Flaherty, may also choose to run.

Flaherty told The Boston Globe, Gross is “well-liked and respected across the city and he would be able to raise a lot of money quickly.”

“People are calling me across the city saying ‘If you’re not running, I’m with Willie Gross,’” Flaherty said.