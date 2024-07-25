Boston police confiscate 20 mopeds in Back Bay and South End

Boston police seized 20 mopeds Thursday during an operation they said was aimed at enforcing traffic laws for off-road vehicles.

Officers patrolled the South End and Back Bay neighborhoods in search of unlicensed operators with unregistered and uninsured mopeds and motorcycles.

Authorities say they focused their efforts on the 500 block of Boylston Street, Huntington Avenue, Gainsborough Street and the Ink Block area.

The Boston Police Department said it was seeking to address complaints about the reckless operation of the bikes in busy areas.

The department seized 20 mopeds and is pursuing 16 criminal complaints.

Boston police have been cracking down on mopeds this month, seizing 13 on July 8 and nine more on July 15.

Complaints have been piling up about mopeds blocking traffic and driving erratically in Back Bay.

"Take them all off the road," Boston resident Shiella Radel said earlier this month. "Dangerous to pedestrians, dangerous to drivers, and dangerous to people who ride these things. Take them off."

"They just kind of pick and choose whatever rules they want to follow, so it can get pretty annoying," added Gretchen Siewert of Boston. "They'll be on the sidewalks, like, I've seen them just going down the sidewalk, swerving in and out of pedestrians. Luckily, haven't seen anyone get hit yet, but it's only a matter of time."

Police said Thursday the crackdown will continue.