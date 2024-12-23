Police cruiser, Tesla crash in Boston, blocking Green Line trains

A Boston police cruiser and a Tesla crashed Monday night, causing long delays on the Green Line's B Branch because of a wrecked SUV on the train tracks.

A police officer was hurt in the crash on Commonwealth Avenue near Washington Street, but the injuries weren't considered life-threatening, according to the Boston Police Department.

Footage from the scene showed the cruiser with a badly damaged hood. A damaged Tesla was also at the scene, on Green Line tracks.

NBC10 Boston A crashed Boston police cruiser on Commonwealth Avenue Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A crashed Tesla on Green Line tracks in Boston Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.

The MBTA said that the crash blocked Green Line service on the B Branch, and it brought in shuttle buses to replace trains until the car blocking the tracks was cleared.

Green Line Update: The automobile was removed from the track area. Normal service on the B Branch line has resumed. This delay has cleared. https://t.co/NS99AHu4cS — MBTA (@MBTA) December 24, 2024

Asked which car had the right of way in the crash, a police representative said that was being investigated, and that there was no preliminary information.