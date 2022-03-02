Boston Police Cruiser Involved in Dorchester Crash

A Boston police cruiser was involved in a car crash the occurred near the scene of a shooting in Dorchester overnight, though it's unclear if the incidents were related.

Footage from the scene of the crash at the intersection of Quincy and Ceylon Streets showed damage to the cruiser on the rear driver's side. Several cruisers responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Not far from the crash, police responded to a call for shots fired on Stoughton Street at the intersection of Columbia Road. Crime scene tape was set up and more than a dozen evidence markers were placed on scene.

It was not immediately clear if the crash and the shooting were related. No further information was immediately available.