Local

Boston

Boston Police Cruiser Involved in Dorchester Crash

Footage from the scene of the crash at the intersection of Quincy and Ceylon Streets showed damage to the cruiser on the rear driver's side

By Staff Reports

A Boston police cruiser was involved in a car crash the occurred near the scene of a shooting in Dorchester overnight, though it's unclear if the incidents were related.

Footage from the scene of the crash at the intersection of Quincy and Ceylon Streets showed damage to the cruiser on the rear driver's side. Several cruisers responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Not far from the crash, police responded to a call for shots fired on Stoughton Street at the intersection of Columbia Road. Crime scene tape was set up and more than a dozen evidence markers were placed on scene.

It was not immediately clear if the crash and the shooting were related. No further information was immediately available.

More Boston stories

Boston 12 hours ago

Boston To Drop Mask Mandate For Most Public Indoor Spaces This Week

school safety Mar 1

Why Parents and Students Are Fighting for Walls and Doors at One Boston School

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BostonshootingPOLICEdorchestercruiser crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us