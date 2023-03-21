Local

Boston

Boston Police Homicide Unit Investigating Assault at Downtown Crossing

The homicide unit is investigating due to the severity of the person's injuries, according to Boston police

By Abbey Niezgoda and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was gravely injured in downtown Boston Friday and remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to Winter Street about 9 p.m. for a report of a person down and found the person, who was rushed to a local hospital, according to a Boston Police Department representative. They say the victim was assaulted and found near the TD Bank. The homicide unit was investigating due to the severity of the person's injuries.

Those who work and live in the area say this kind of violence is happening too often.

"I've never been physically assaulted but I know it happens all the time," Sam Cook walks through the area on her way to work.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Karl Voker said his store, which is on the same street as the bank, was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month.

"(The area) has it gotten more dangerous – since the pandemic yes because there are less people," he said.

Anyone with information about what happened in the incident on the street between Downtown Crossing and Boston Common is asked to call the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

Local

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Musket Fired Inside Mass. Museum, Damaging Wooden Beams

Newton 2 hours ago

Newton Police Searching for Missing 77-Year-Old Woman

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us