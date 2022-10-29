Boston Police ID Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

The man fatally shot earlier this month in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood has been identified, as police continue to investigate what happened.

Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to Boston police.

Officers responded for a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street around 12:40 a.m. and found Berryman suffering from a gunshot wound. Berryman was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Boston EMS responded to Westville Street for the reported shooting around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the agency told NBC10 Boston. One person was taken to the hospital, according to EMS.

Police have not released any suspect information or a possible motive.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating Berryman's death. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).