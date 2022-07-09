Boston Police Investigating 2 Reports of Indecent Assault and Battery

Two alleged incidents of indecent assault and battery are under investigation in South Boston, police said.

Detectives from the Boston Police Department's sexual assault unit are actively investigating both assaults that allegedly occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester streets.

No other details were provided, including whether or not police have a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or you can text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

Boston police remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and to walk with people they know when possible, especially at night. Police also advise people to avoid distractions like talking on a cell phone or listening to music, and to call 911 if you believe someone is following you.

While tips like these are designed to decrease and diminish the likelihood of an attack, police share them with the understanding that no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.