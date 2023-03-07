Boston Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Downtown Crossing Store

Police in Boston are searching for a man wanted in an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon at a store in Downtown Crossing.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. at The Lottery Store on Winter Street.

"There were some people playing Keno, and all of a sudden, a guy comes here, pulls out a gun, and says, 'Give me all the money,'" said the owner Karl Volker.

Volker says his wife is the one seen in the surveillance video handing the robber the money from the cash register.

"We gave him the money and he threatened another customer who was in here and said, 'Don't do anything, don't say anything and don't follow me.' He took the money and left," Volker said.

No one was hurt, but Volker says he's still shaken up by it.

Police say no arrests have been made.