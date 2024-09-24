Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain

One person is in custody and another man is dead following a shooting Monday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

It all unfolded at the Mildred Hailey Boston Housing Authority Apartments on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Boston police told The Boston Globe that their officers were patrolling the apartment complex when shots were fired. Officers then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died.

One man was arrested on outstanding warrants, found carrying a gun.

The crime scene stretched blocks away to Heath Street, where officers also roped off a crime scene. They said multiple weapons were found on scene.

People who live nearby said it was shocking seeing how quickly how many officers descended on the neighborhood.

“We were up in the window and we just saw a ton of cop cars, like a SWAT team, not an ambulance, like an EMT guy like breaking down the door materials," one nearby resident said. "I didn’t see any of that, but they definitely had a lot of people with a lot of stuff to take someone down.”

Few details have been released, but it appears police are still searching for at least one or two more people who ran from the scene.