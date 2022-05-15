Boston Police Investigating Rape Reported Downtown, Release Photos of Suspect

Boston police said Sunday they are investigating a reported rape that happened in the city's downtown area earlier in the weekend.

Officers and members from the department's sexual assault unit responded to a report of a rape around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Harrison Avenue in Downtown Boston.

Police released photos of the suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault and asked for help identifying him. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 5’8” tall with a medium build. He was a wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, grey sneakers, and driving a black four-door Honda Fit with possible temporary out of state registration plates, police said.

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Involved in a Sexual Assault in the Harrison Avenue Area (Downtown) https://t.co/6zsWcIWtQj pic.twitter.com/4zZoJatUiD — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 15, 2022

The Boston Police Department's sexual assault unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.