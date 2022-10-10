2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday.

One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was found in an apartment on Cobden Street. That person, also described as being under 18, had injuries that are not life-threatening.

The locations are within a block of one another.

Investigators are concerned by the daytime gunfire.

"It’s concerning I can tell you before when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response I don’t remember coming to this many daytime shootings there seem to be more and more of them," Interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

He asked the public to come forward with any information.

Police are still searching for any suspects. They believe this was an isolated incident.

More details were not immediately available.