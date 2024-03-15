Boston police issue renewed warning about spiked drinks ahead of St. Pat's weekend

The Boston Police Department is reminding everyone ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend to be vigilant about spiked drinks.

Police issued a community alert Friday to talk about the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, that are placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB or Ketamine.

These drugs can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable, police say.

Everyone is encouraged to look out for each other in social settings using a "buddy system" to prevent getting separated, but police also suggest people take these steps for their own personal safety:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended; take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

Be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends.

A proposed bill would create a protocol for hospitals to test for the drugs that could be used to spike drinks, regardless of if a sexually assault took place.

Police ask you to contact them immediately if you see anyone who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitably for the weather.

Victims are also encouraged to report any incidents.