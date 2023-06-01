Boston Police Issue Warning After Rash of Home Break-Ins and Thefts

Boston Police are on high alert following a rash of house break-ins and thefts in the Allston and Brighton neighborhoods.

Police say they've responded to multiple incidents at homes and apartments on Washington Street, Kirkwood Road, Radnor Road, Gerald Road, Foster Street, Commonwealth Avenue and Murdock Street.

Most of the break-ins occurred between 9p.m. and 2a.m. by one person who has entered the home through an unlocked door or window, or by removing an air conditioning unit, according to police.

In some cases, the break-ins occurred while the residents were home, but were unaware, police said. Residents have reported small items stolen such as laptops and bags.

Police have already arrested one person accused of breaking into a home on Oakland Street on Tuesday night. That incident remains under investigation.

Police are now reminding residents to lock their windows and doors, and store valuables in a safe location.

Anyone with any information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Boston Police.