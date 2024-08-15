Boston

Man wanted in jewelry-snatchings in several Boston neighborhoods

Anyone with information about the robberies should call 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463

Boston Police Department

A man is wanted in connection with several robberies in four Boston neighborhoods, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the alleged thief.

The unarmed robberies occurred in Hyde Park, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury between June 8 and Aug. 4, Boston police said.

The man, who was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 18 to 20 years old, wore a hooded sweatshirt tightened around his neck, according to police, who said he followed victims from a bus or train station and forcibly ripped their gold chains from their necks.

The victims were between 60 and 70 years old, police said.

Earlier this week in Roxbury, a similar incident occurred, where a man allegedly held a gun to two women's heads and snatched their necklaces from their necks.

It's unclear if the man in this case is the same suspect police are looking for.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call 617-343-5607. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

More Massachusetts news

Chelsea Aug 14

Over 70 displaced after large fire breaks out at Chelsea multi-family building

Burlington 21 hours ago

Burlington, Mass. police officer hit by vehicle, suffering serious injuries

Holliston 11 hours ago

Man who shot and killed officer in 1981 released on parole, Holliston police say

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us