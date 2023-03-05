Boston Police Looking for Man Suspected of Assault at a McDonald's in Roxbury

Boston Police are looking for a man they say entered a McDonald's in Boston after hours, assaulted the staff and demanded cash early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a McDonald's at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury at about 12:45 a.m.

Police say the manager stated that the man had gained entry to the restaurant, pushed an employee and demanded money.

After that, the man left with several bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers, according to authorities.

Police describe the man as a black male in his 30’s, standing 5’10”, wearing a green sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.