Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Merilyn Ordonez Buelto was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Linsky Barry Court, Boston police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a teenager from South Boston who has been missing for five days.

Boston police say 14-year-old Merilyn Ordonez Buelto was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Linsky Barry Court. She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top sweater, matching sweatpants, and New Balance sneakers.

Ordonez Buelto is described as approximately 5’3 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742.

