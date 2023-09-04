Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Police have asked for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Boston's Roslindale neighborhood for almost two weeks.

Boston police say Nyara Jade Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 23 after being dropped off at Roxbury Prep School wearing her school uniform, which is a blue shirt and blue pants. She was also carrying a black North Face backpack.

Police say the teen is a frequent runaway and is known to visit Downtown Crossing, Wensley Street and the Wilbert Street area.

She is described as 5'2" and 175 pounds. She has maroon and black braided hair, with brown eyes, a nose piercing and a birthmark on her left hand.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who knows where Mitchell is should contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4560. Anyone tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.