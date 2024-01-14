Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Wenxin Zheng was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Washington Street in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police said

Boston police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Boston.

Wenxin Zheng was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Washington Street in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police say.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

According to Boston police, Zheng attends the John D. O’Bryant School and typically likes to go to Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing and Castle Island. She also has ties to Quincy.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-6150. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us