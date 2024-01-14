Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Boston.

Wenxin Zheng was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Washington Street in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police say.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

According to Boston police, Zheng attends the John D. O’Bryant School and typically likes to go to Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing and Castle Island. She also has ties to Quincy.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-6150. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.