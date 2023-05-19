Boston Police Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old Boy

Boston Police is seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing and may be a danger to himself.

Police say Matthew Johnson, of East Boston, was last seen 8a.m., on Wednesday, May 17, in the area of 59 Trustman Terrace.

Authorities describe Johnson as a 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat with white designs all over, black hoodie with an anime character on the front, khaki-colored pants, and possibly black and green Nike sneakers. He may also be carrying a green and grey backpack.

Police say Johnson is known to frequent the Noyes playground and Paris Street Park and Gym. He may also be in or around Andrew Station. According to police, Johnson has alluded to potentially harming himself.

Anyone with any information on where Johnson may be is asked to contact Boston Police.