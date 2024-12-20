Boston

Boston police looking for missing 17-year-old

Matthew Pasquarello, 17, of Roxbury, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 14, police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Matthew Pasquarello, 17, of Roxbury, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 14, police say.
Boston police

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old who has been missing since last weekend.

Matthew Pasquarello, of Roxbury, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the area of Howland Street, police say. He is described as about 5’6” and 150 pounds, last seen wearing all black clothing.

It is believed that Pasquarello may be in the area of Iffley Road, police added.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous information can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP.'

