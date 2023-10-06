Boston

Boston police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Cameron Shavers was last seen on a blue bicycle around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Boston police said.

Boston Police Department

Police are asking for help locating a missing 8-year-old boy in Boston.

Cameron Shavers was last seen on a blue bicycle around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts with green and white Adidas sneakers.

According to police, he's known to frequent Woolson Street in Mattapan and Harambee Park on Talbot Ave.

The boy is described by police as having a slim build with short curly hair and brown eyes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us