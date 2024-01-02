Boston police looking for missing man with Alzheimer's, autism

Boston police are asking for the public's help locating a 75-year-old man with several medical conditions who has bene missing since New Year's Day.

Harold Brown, of Roxbury, was last seen leaving his Walnut Ave. home around 3 p.m. Monday, police say. He was wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, a blue and white flannel shirt and possibly black shoes with white soles.

He uses a walker but may have left without one. Police say he has developmental disabilities, a heart condition, Alzheimer’s and autism.

According to police, Brown has been known to ride the MBTA and is known to frequent the Natick area, the mall at 330 MLK Blvd, the benches located at both Walnut and Circuit St, and also Walnut and Rockland St.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.