Boston Police Looking for Missing Teen

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Wheatly Way in Roxbury. Boston police say he attends the McKinley South End Academy but has not been in attendance.

Cepeda suffers from mental health issues that require medication, according to police.

The teen is described as 5”04’ tall, weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark curly hair.

Anyone with information on Cepeda's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275, or call 911.