Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December

Lori Baxter, 45, hasn't been heard from since Wednesday, Dec. 28, Boston police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December.

Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since.

Baxter is known to frequent the Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Baxter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-5619.

