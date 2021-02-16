Local

Boston police

Boston Police Make Arrest in Year-Old Murder Case

Roberto Martinez-Baez, 23, was arrested Monday on charges related to the fatal shooting of Andrew Farley on Feb. 7, 2020, in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said.

Boston police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting a year ago of a 62-year-old city man.

Roberto Martinez-Baez, 23, was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges including murder and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting of Andrew Farley on Feb. 7, 2020, police said in a statement posted on their website.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area of Columbia Road and Hancock Street in the city's Dorchester section located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Cohasset Police Looking for Missing Man, 78

3 hours ago

African American Trail Project Brings Black History to Life in Boston and Beyond

Police did not disclose a possible motive.

The suspect faces arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the case

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBostondorchesterColumbia Roadhancock street
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us