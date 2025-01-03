Boston police officer accused of domestic violence suspended by POST commission

A Boston police officer who is facing domestic violence charges has had his certification suspended by the Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission.

Boston police officer Terrence Murray has had his certification suspended. The POST Commission order is redacted, so it's not clear what specifically prompted the suspension.

Murray is facing charges including assault and battery on a household member and improper storage of a firearm after an incident on Christmas Day in Hull, Massachusetts.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Investigators said when they took Murray into custody his duty firearm was improperly stored in a vehicle. Officers also found what they believed to be steroids.

Boston police confirmed last month that Officer Murray is a four-year veteran of their department, currently assigned to District 3. He was initially placed on administrative duty while the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards investigated the issue. The suspension order means he will not be able to work as a police officer until the situation is resolved.