Boston Police Officer Facing Drunk Driving Charge After Arrest in Walpole

A lieutenant with the Boston Police Department was arrested this past weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to the department, which has opened its own investigation into the matter.

Lt. John Earley was arrested by police in Walpole on Sunday, and is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Earley has been placed on administrative duty, BPD said.

An investigation into the arrest is ongoing by the department's Bureau of Professional Standards.