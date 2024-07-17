Boston police officer hit by car while on duty

A Boston police officer was hit by a car while on duty in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to Stanton Street around 11:30 p.m. for a call of four men trespassing in a church and day care center's parking lot, with at least two of the men armed with guns, Boston police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they say two of the men jumped a fence toward Norfolk Street, while a third man got in a car and allegedly began driving at police at a high rate of speed, striking the officer, forcing him onto the hood of the car before he rolled off the side as the car sped away.

That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police found and arrested one of the men who jumped the fence and found a gun in his shorts pocket, according to authorities. Another man was found in the parking lot and taken into custody.

Investigators say they found three loaded weapons and a large capacity magazine between a car that remained in the lot and the woods where the two men jumped the fence.

Markeith Walton, 21, of Marlborough, was arrested on firearms charges and an outstanding warrant, police said. Robert Scott, 26, of Mattapan, was arrested for trespassing.

The man who allegedly struck the officer with the car and the other man who ran into the woods have not yet been arrested.

Both Walton and Scott are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.