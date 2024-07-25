Boston police officer working detail seriously injured after being hit by truck

A Boston police officer working a detail was seriously injured when they were struck by a truck in the North End on Thursday.

Boston police confirmed that an officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash at 12:41 p.m. in the area of North Washington and Thacher streets near TD Garden.

Paul McLaughlin, deputy superintendent of the police department's Criminal Investigations Division, said in an update around 2:30 p.m. that the officer, whose name has not been released, was working a paid detail, assisting a construction vehicle to cross from one side of the street to the other, when they were struck by the rear of the vehicle.

Other officers responded immediately and provided first aid, and the officer was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The officer suffered "serious injuries, but non-life-threatening," McLaughlin said. The exact nature of the officer's injuries was not immediately known.

Photos from the scene showed multiple Boston police cruisers and a fire engine in the area. Yellow police tape was surrounding a white work truck.

McLaughlin said the investigation remains "very active," and it is too soon to say if the driver will face charges until any available video is reviewed and witnesses interviewed. He said the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

Boston police said on Twitter at 1:24 p.m. that North Washington Street between Keaney Square and New Chardon Street is closed in both directions while police investigate the accident scene. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.