1 Killed in Charlestown Double Shooting, Boston Police Say

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Decatur Street in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, according to investigators

Police responded to a shooting in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Thursday.
One man died and another was injured in a double shooting Thursday in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to Decatur Street, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, who said investigators believe the men were targeted.

“This was not a random act of the neighborhood," Gross said.

The homicide was the first in Charlestown this year, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

