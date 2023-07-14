Boston police search for man wanted in North End shooting

Police in Boston say they are looking for a man wanted in a shooting at Modern Pastry in the North End.

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public to help find 54-year-old Patrick Mendoza of Boston.

Shots were fired Wednesday night, leaving a bullet hole in a window of Modern Pastry.

The gunfire broke out on a busy Hanover Street, a popular spot for diners and tourists.

Police said Mendoza was wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

In an incident report released Friday by the Boston Police Department, Mendoza is accused of firing a snub-nosed .38 revolver at a victim, who was not injured in the incident.

The police report says Mendoza was riding a bike down Handover Street when he began yelling and swearing at the man. He then allegedly turned around on his bike, dropped it in the street, pulled the gun and shot it.

Surveillance footage of the incident appears to show a cyclist firing at least one shot while still on a bike, then firing again in the direction of another man.

Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who comes into contact with him is advised to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.