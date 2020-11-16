Local

Boston Police Department

Boston Police Search for Missing Woman

Trish Simpson was last seen in the area of 171 South Street in Jamaica Plain Sunday evening, according to police

BPD News

The Boston Police Department has issued a missing person alert and are asking for help as they search for 24-year-old Trish Simpson.

Simpson, described as a short light-skinned Black woman, was last seen in the area of 171 South Street in Jamaica Plain Sunday evening. Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone who sees Simpson is asked to call District E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628 or 911.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Boston Police Departmentmissing personJamaica Plainmissing woman
