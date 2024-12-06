Police searching for driver who rammed cruiser after failing to stop in Boston

Police are searching for a driver who'd failed to stop for police in Boston and later rammed a police cruiser that caught up to their vehicle on a dead-end street in Roxbury Friday night, officials said.

The driver fled on foot and was being sought by police, including at least one police dog. The trooper in the cruiser that was rammed was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, Massachusetts State Police said.

The incident began about 8 p.m., when police began tracking the vehicle failing to stop with a Star Chase device, technology that state police are piloting to avoid dangerous pursuits, a department spokesman said.

The device led troopers to Thwing Street, near the Jackson Square Orange Line stop, but the vehicle rammed the first police cruiser to arrive several times, police said. The driver of the vehicle then got out and ran away.

Boston police were helping with the search.

NBC10 Boston A Massachusetts State Police cruiser with damage in Boston on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Officers, including police dogs, were seen searching the area near Thwing Street in Roxbury. A damaged state police cruiser was at the scene.