Boston Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from East Boston.

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that Emily Souza had last been seen Saturday on Lubec Street.

Police say Souza is about 5'8 and has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

When she was last seen, Souza was wearing black pants and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4234 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.