Boston Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old From Dorchester

Police in Boston are searching for a Dorchester teen who has been missing since last week.

The Boston Police Department says 16-year-old Jahkari Howard was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. He was leaving a relative's home on Blue Hill Avenue.

Howard was reported missing Friday, police said in their announcement Monday.

When he was last seen, Howard was wearing a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Police did not give a physical description of Howard, but a photo was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.