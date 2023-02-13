Local

Boston

Boston Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old From Dorchester

Authorities say 16-year-old Jahkari Howard was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 8, leaving a relative's home on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

Boston Police

Police in Boston are searching for a Dorchester teen who has been missing since last week.

The Boston Police Department says 16-year-old Jahkari Howard was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. He was leaving a relative's home on Blue Hill Avenue.

Howard was reported missing Friday, police said in their announcement Monday.

When he was last seen, Howard was wearing a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police did not give a physical description of Howard, but a photo was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsdorchestermissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us