Boston Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Aggravated Assault

The incident occurred on Saturday in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood

By Jake Levin

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on Saturday shortly after noon in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, police said.

No further information was immediately made available. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives assigned to Roxbury at 617-343-4275. Anyone wishing to assist in the investigation anonymously may do so by contacting the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

