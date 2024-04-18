Boston police seek Dorchester package thieves

Police are investigating a series of package thefts in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Ally Burchill came home Wednesday evening and knew something was wrong.

"I got home pretty excited to open his new shoes that we bought him, and noticed all the packages were gone off our Porsche," she said.

So she checked her security cameras to find out what happened to the shoes for her young child.

Two people — one with a shopping cart — could be seen on video walking up to her condo building and stealing a pile of packages from the porch.

"It was bold," said Burchill. "The time of day they did it."

It was broad daylight, and they didn't seem to be bothered by the signs warning they were on camera.

"It's a bummer," said Burchill. "Signs aren't working, cameras aren't scaring people, people don't have any fear of something happening to them for taking stuff from people's property."

The two suspects then casually walked away.

One of the packages belonged to Burchill. All the others were for the neighbors in her building.

"It's frustrating," she said. "I was really upset last night. This wasn't the first time it's happened here."

Last year, someone was caught on camera outside the building on a bicycle.

He could be seen on video opening up a bag, then creeping up the stairs and stuffing the bag with several small packages.

"I know I won't be shipping anything here for a little bit, or make sure I'm home when I ship stuff here," said Burchill. "It's just an added worry nobody should have."