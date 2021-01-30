Boston Police Seek Help ID'ing Person Wanted in Connection to Woman's Shooting Death

The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person wanted in connection to the broad daylight shooting death of a 19-year-old woman last Friday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Tasjahnaya Dance, of Dorchester, was shot multiple times in the middle of the day on Friday, Jan. 22, in the area of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street. She was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where she was pronounced dead.

Just over a week after her death, Boston police released several photos on their blog Saturday showing a man who is wanted in connection to their ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the images is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Police are searching for the person who gunned down a woman in a deadly daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding Dance's shooting death.

No arrests have been made.