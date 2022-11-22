Local

Boston

Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old

Boston Police

Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around Tremont Street and Northampton Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Jordan is described as being about 5'3 and 110 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform with a dark blue shirt, beige pants, a black puffer jacket and Jordan sneakers with white and purple.

According to police, Jordan usually takes the Route 66 MBTA bus to get home. He is in good physical and mental health, the department noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

