Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Last Seen in Hyde Park

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaylynn Stephenson was last seen on Sierra Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police said Monday.

Stephenson is described as being about 5'3 and 114 pounds with brown hair.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black sneakers.

Police say that Stephenson has run away in the past, and that in those incidents, she was found in Lynn and South Boston.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5607 or dial 911.