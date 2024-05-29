Boston police seek missing 13-year-old

Police in Boston are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since the weekend.

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that it was looking for Lucio Gomes-Tavares, a Boston resident last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Boston Children's Hospital.

When he was last seen, police say Gomes-Tavares was wearing blue sweatpants, a navy blue sweatshirt, white and navy blue Jordan 11 sneakers and a black ski mask.

Police did not give a physical description of Gomes-Tavares, but shared a photo of him.

He often visits Southern Avenue and Radcliffe Street in Dorchester, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.