Boston police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since last week.

Emily Souza of Boston was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police said Tuesday.

Souza is described as being about 5'4 and between 80 and 100 pounds. She has long, straight, light brown hair.

When she was last seen, police say Souza was wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4234. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

