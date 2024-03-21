Boston

Boston police seek missing 15-year-old last seen in Roxbury

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Serenity Wallace McPherson was last seen on Wardman Road in Roxbury, police said Wednesday night. They did not say when she was seen or what she was wearing at the time.

Police describe McPherson as a 5'7, 165-pound Black girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5628 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477 or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

