Boston police seek missing 27-year-old Dorchester man

Boston police have asked for the public's help finding a 27-year-old from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Erikson Henrique-Lopes was last seen on Aug. 12 in the area of Claybourne Street, police say. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and red Nike sneakers.

Henrique-Lopes is described as a Black male, about 5’11” tall and approximately 120 pounds, with short black dreads and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4335.