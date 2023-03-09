Local

Boston

Boston Police Seek Missing 89-Year-Old Man

Police are searching for 89-year-old Arthur Lacey, who was last seen Wednesday evening

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for an 89-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Arthur Lacey was last seen near 40 River Street in Boston Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Police say Lacey is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

Lacey is described as being about 5'8 and white with a stocky build.

When he was last seen, Lacey was wearing an orange shirt, a black hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers. He uses a rolling walker with wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

